TOKYO, March 10 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe on Tuesday vowed to draw up a new-five year plan to speed
rebuilding from a massive 2011 tsunami and the world's worst
nuclear disaster since Chernobyl that have left thousands still
homeless.
Abe spoke ahead of the fourth anniversary of the devastating
March 11 earthquake, which set off a massive tsunami that
ravaged the Pacific coastline, killing nearly 20,000 and causing
explosions and meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.
Much remains to be done, with many towns struggling to
provide jobs and permanent housing for thousands of residents,
Abe told a news conference, adding that the government would
prepare a new five-year reconstruction plan by this summer.
"We in the Abe government will provide all the support
needed for the people in the devastated areas, who are working
so hard to rebuild their lives and move ahead," Abe said.
"The current intensive five-year reconstruction plan expires
next March, but we will draw up another for the next five years
by this summer," he added.
He declined to give any details of the budget, apart from
saying it would be decided in talks with local governments. It
is estimated that the government has paid out as much as $50
billion to the three regions hardest hit by the disaster.
Abe added that the government would continue to spearhead
efforts in dealing with contaminated water from the wrecked
Fukushima plant, as well as its decommission.
Since the 9.0 magnitude quake, Japan has allocated more than
$15 billion to an unprecedented project to lower radiation in
towns near the plant, with irradiated trash piling up in 88,000
temporary storage facilities nearby.
Tokyo plans to build a more permanent storage facility in
several towns abandoned due to the accident, despite opposition
from some residents, a decision Abe alluded to by thanking those
in agreement with the plan.
"We in the government will continue to do everything
possible to deal with the issue of irradiated water as well as
decommissioning the plant," he said.
"It may only be by slow steps, but reconstruction is
definitely moving into a new stage."
Abe, along with Emperor Akihito, will attend Wednesday's
ceremonies to mark the quake anniversary. Tokyo's subway trains
will stop for a minute at 2:46 p.m. (05:46 GMT), the time the
quake struck.
