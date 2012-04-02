TOKYO, April 2 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
has leaped into second place in Japan's equity capital
market rankings, buoyed by winning one of a handful of major
share sales in the first quarter of 2012 only three years after
entering the market.
Sumitomo Mitsui, Japan's third largest bank, started a
full-fledged investment banking operation in 2009 after buying a
Citigroup Inc unit, while cutting a long alliance with
Daiwa Securities.
SMBC Nikko Securities ranked as the No. 2 underwriter for
arranging shares and convertible bonds for Japanese companies in
the first quarter, a jump from the seventh position from a year
ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Its ranking was boosted during a lackluster quarter for new
issues by arranging with Nomura and JPMorgan Chase & Co
the sale of $1.9 billion worth of shares in carmaker Mazda Motor
Corp.
Daiwa Securities, the second largest underwriter a year ago,
slipped to the seventh, while Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, an
investment banking joint venture between Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group, and Morgan Stanley, leaped to
third from sixth.
Nomura Holdings retained the top position, but it
has lost market share by 2.1 percent to 39.9 percent, while
Japan's top three banking groups, which also included Mizuho
Financial Group's, had a 42.3 percent.
Equity and convertible bond sales in Japan fell by 55.3
percent to $5.5 billion in the quarter, as a weaker stock market
discouraged corporate management from selling shares.