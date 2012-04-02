* Mazda's jumbo share sale boosted SMBC's ECM share
* Japan's three banking groups control about 40 pct ECM
market
* SMBC Nikko hired senior banker from UBS
By Junko Fujita
TOKYO, April 2 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
has leapt into second place in Japan's equity capital
market rankings, buoyed by winning one of a handful of major
share sales in the first quarter of 2012 only three years after
entering the market.
Sumitomo Mitsui, Japan's third largest bank, started a
full-fledged investment banking operation in 2009 after buying a
Citigroup Inc unit, while cutting a long alliance with
Daiwa Securities.
SMBC Nikko Securities ranked as the No. 2 underwriter for
arranging shares and convertible bonds for Japanese companies in
the first quarter, a jump from seventh a year earlier, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Its ranking was boosted during a lacklustre quarter for new
issues by arranging with Nomura and JPMorgan Chase & Co
the sale of $1.9 billion worth of shares in carmaker Mazda Motor
Corp.
Daiwa Securities, the second largest underwriter a year ago,
slipped to seventh, while Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, an
investment banking joint venture between Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group and Morgan Stanley, leapt to
third from sixth.
Nomura Holdings retained top spot, but it has lost
market share by 2.1 percent to 39.9 percent, while Japan's top
three banking groups, which also included Mizuho Financial
Group's, had 42.3 percent.
Equity and convertible bond sales in Japan fell 55.3 percent
to $5.5 billion in the quarter, as a weaker stock market
discouraged corporate management from selling shares.
On an annual basis, SMBC Nikko was ranked as No.5 equity
underwriter in the year ended December 2011 and No.11 the
previous year.
The firm is in the process of building up its other
investment banking businesses.
It was ranked No.7 adviser for Japan's mergers and
acquisitions in the latest quarter, lagging behind Nomura,
JPMorgan, Japanese boutique GCA Savvian Group and
others, Thomson Reuters data show.