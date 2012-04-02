* Mazda's jumbo share sale boosted SMBC's ECM share

* Japan's three banking groups control about 40 pct ECM market

* SMBC Nikko hired senior banker from UBS

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, April 2 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has leapt into second place in Japan's equity capital market rankings, buoyed by winning one of a handful of major share sales in the first quarter of 2012 only three years after entering the market.

Sumitomo Mitsui, Japan's third largest bank, started a full-fledged investment banking operation in 2009 after buying a Citigroup Inc unit, while cutting a long alliance with Daiwa Securities.

SMBC Nikko Securities ranked as the No. 2 underwriter for arranging shares and convertible bonds for Japanese companies in the first quarter, a jump from seventh a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Its ranking was boosted during a lacklustre quarter for new issues by arranging with Nomura and JPMorgan Chase & Co the sale of $1.9 billion worth of shares in carmaker Mazda Motor Corp.

Daiwa Securities, the second largest underwriter a year ago, slipped to seventh, while Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, an investment banking joint venture between Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Morgan Stanley, leapt to third from sixth.

Nomura Holdings retained top spot, but it has lost market share by 2.1 percent to 39.9 percent, while Japan's top three banking groups, which also included Mizuho Financial Group's, had 42.3 percent.

Equity and convertible bond sales in Japan fell 55.3 percent to $5.5 billion in the quarter, as a weaker stock market discouraged corporate management from selling shares.

On an annual basis, SMBC Nikko was ranked as No.5 equity underwriter in the year ended December 2011 and No.11 the previous year.

The firm is in the process of building up its other investment banking businesses.

It was ranked No.7 adviser for Japan's mergers and acquisitions in the latest quarter, lagging behind Nomura, JPMorgan, Japanese boutique GCA Savvian Group and others, Thomson Reuters data show.