By Stanley White
TOKYO, Dec 3 Junichiro Asami gave up a stable
job to join a group of Japanese entrepreneurs building
businesses based on 3D printing, showing the sort of pioneering
spirit Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hopes can revitalise a
calcified economy.
Whether these entrepreneurs can lay the foundations for a
new era in Japanese products though may depend on whether Abe
can tear down barriers in a wider business culture that shuns
risk and supports the status quo.
Asami, 38, formerly a management consultant at Deloitte, is
in no doubt about the prospects for 3D printing, potentially a
game changing technology that will allow households and
companies to bypass manufacturers by producing their own parts
and goods.
"I expect that entire business models and manufacturing
systems will have to change to adapt to the 3D printer," Asami
said at a seminar for start-up businesses.
If history is anything to go by, Asami's and Abe's task will
not be easy. After World War II businessmen built companies that
turned into the likes of electronics giant Sony Corp,
but since then Japan has not produced a new global technology
powerhouse as people have become less tolerant of risk and of
failure.
Abe, who took office almost a year ago with bold promises to
end almost two decades of economic malaise, wants to encourage
innovation and make Japan an easier place to do business. But he
is trying to shake up a political and economic system largely
built around well established industries.
Expectations were high for deregulation that would tear down
barriers broadly across sectors, but Abe's economic growth
strategy in June left many areas unaddressed.
He has struggled to push through bigger economic reforms,
such as making it easier for companies to hire and fire, which
analysts say would allow for a more dynamic economy.
But there have been smaller successes that could help Asami
and other start-up businesses.
Executives and consultants say it is becoming easier to get
government subsidies, which can help secure additional funding
from the country's risk-averse banks.
Earlier this year the government revived a nationwide
subsidy scheme for start-ups that had been mothballed for about
six years. So far this year, the scheme has granted subsidies to
77 percent of all companies that have applied.
The number of firms applying for funds is also growing
rapidly, from 15 in April to 2,302 in June.
When it comes to 3D printers, the economy ministry sees
potential. It is pushing for 4.5 billion yen ($44 million) to be
included in the budget to subsidise development of high-end 3D
printers.
CRAFTMANSHIP
Tomoko Mitani, principal analyst at technology research firm
Gartner, doubts the sector will spawn another Sony-like company
but as the technology improves, it should make it cheaper for
Japanese manufacturers to develop specialised goods.
The technology is likely to spread to medical devices,
non-manufacturers and lead to the creation of new companies and
services, which will benefit the economy, she said.
"Companies are providing 3D printing services over the
Internet, which could allow some manufacturers to order goods
and have an interesting economic impact," Mitani said.
Another entrepreneur, Nobuki Sakaguchi, says the 3D printer
sector has struck a chord with some who hope it can reignite
passion for Japan's long tradition of perfectionist
craftsmanship, known as "monozukuri" or "making things."
"The real value is this can inspire people and lead to new
ventures in the future," said Sakaguchi, chief executive of Open
Cube Inc, which makes personal 3D printers that melt plastic
thread and deposit the resin to form an object.
Sakaguchi, 39, who works from a small office in Yokohama,
south of Tokyo, said one of the main obstacles for entrepreneurs
is a culture that favours getting a secure job at a big Japanese
company, many of which do not tend to reward creativity.
New ventures have also found it difficult to get bank loans,
navigate the application process for government subsidies and
even rent office space.
Only a very small number of companies, such as on-line
retailer Rakuten, emerged successfully from Japan's last wave of
technology entrepreneurs. Most other firms faded away, which has
discouraged other start-ups, Sakaguchi said.
If Japan's nascent 3D printer industry can produce some
success stories, the field could really take off, he argued.
Internationally, the 3D printer market is already dominated
by the United States and Germany, with 75 percent and 15 percent
market share, respectively. Japan's share is just 0.3 percent.
However, there is substantial growing room, figures from
Wholers Associates, a U.S. consultancy and authority on the
market, suggest. It sees the global market in 3D printers and
related services growing to almost $11 billion by 2021 from $2
billion in 2012.
Some technology evangelists say the spread of 3D printers
will unleash a wave of do-it-yourself "makers," because people
will no longer have to wait for a company to design and build
things they want.
Gartner's Mitani is sceptical, partly because products made
by personal 3D printers that use plastics are still somewhat
crude, especially when compared to a high-end printer that can
fuse metals and ceramic powder.
That may be the case, but first the government needs to
create an economy where entrepreneurs can flourish, said Mariko
Obayashi, 50, who runs a 3D printer business.
"Japan needs a more fluid labour market, where people can
quit a major company, start their own and get re-hired somewhere
else if they fail," Obayashi, who spent 26 years at
camera-and-printer-maker Canon Inc before starting her
3D printer business Smilelink last year.
"A lot of Japanese people think entrepreneurs are strange,
but they are good for the economy."