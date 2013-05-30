Investors sell euro zone bonds as Brexit becomes reality
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
TOKYO May 30 The recent volatility in the Japanese stock market is not surprising as it is natural for stock prices to move randomly, Koichi Hamada, a special economic adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday.
Hamada, speaking to reporters, also said he is not worried about the rise in Japan's long-term yield as real interest rates remain low.
The Nikkei share average .N225 dived to a five-week low on Thursday as the yen firmed further against the dollar. .T
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
LONDON, March 29 The dollar pulled away from 4-1/2-month lows against a currency basket on Wednesday after solid data backed expectations for more U.S. interest rate hikes this year, while sterling was knocked by Britain triggering its exit from the European Union.
LONDON, March 29 European shares rose on Wednesday, following Wall Street's late surge, while sterling was the biggest loser on major currency markets ahead of the formal triggering of Britain's exit process from the European Union later in the day.