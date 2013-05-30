TOKYO May 30 The recent volatility in the Japanese stock market is not surprising as it is natural for stock prices to move randomly, Koichi Hamada, a special economic adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday.

Hamada, speaking to reporters, also said he is not worried about the rise in Japan's long-term yield as real interest rates remain low.

The Nikkei share average .N225 dived to a five-week low on Thursday as the yen firmed further against the dollar. .T