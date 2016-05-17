China creaks under much-needed credit crackdown - James Saft
The good news is China is taking a safer route in its approach to financial regulation.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that he would decide on a sales tax hike planned for next year "appropriately at the appropriate time".
Abe, speaking in parliament, repeated that the government would raise the levy to 10 percent from the current 8 percent next April as scheduled barring a major financial crisis or significant natural disaster.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
The good news is China is taking a safer route in its approach to financial regulation.
Gold prices hit a two-week high on Wednesday as Asian stocks slipped and the dollar was pressured after underwhelming U.S. housing data and reports that U.S. President Donald Trump sought an end to an FBI probe into his former security adviser.