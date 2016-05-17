Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a lower house budget committee session at the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that he would decide on a sales tax hike planned for next year "appropriately at the appropriate time".

Abe, speaking in parliament, repeated that the government would raise the levy to 10 percent from the current 8 percent next April as scheduled barring a major financial crisis or significant natural disaster.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)