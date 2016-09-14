Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that the impact of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy is gradually spreading to the real economy and that the nation was on its way to escaping deflation.
Downside risks to the global economic outlook are rising, Abe also said in a video message aired on Wednesday at a seminar in Tokyo organised by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
As Japan struggles to meet its 2 percent inflation target, the BOJ is planning to make its controversial negative interest rate policy the centrepiece of future monetary easing, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.