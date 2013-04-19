By Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, April 19 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe on Friday previewed the "third arrow" of a three-part
economic policy aimed at boosting growth in the long-stagnant
economy, promising to open the economy through free trade deals,
make it easier for women to work and promote growth sectors with
private and public support.
Abe, now riding high in opinion polls after launching the
first two pillars of his economic prescription - hyper-easy
monetary policy and big spending - is to announce a growth
strategy in June, including structural reforms such as
deregulation and public-private support for key sectors.
Scepticism runs deep about his appetite for economic reform,
which experts say will be the acid test after his first two
policy "arrows", which spurred a stock market rally, weakened
the yen and bolstered Abe's popularity ratings.
Noting that there were signs that the economy was improving,
such as a rapid return in companies' appetite for capital
investment, Abe said: "But we cannot be satisfied with this. We
must make these bright signs all the stronger and sustainable.
Now is the turn of the growth strategy, which is the 'third
arrow'."
Among the steps Abe said were in the pipeline were plans to
foster growth in sectors such as medical technology, where Japan
can compete globally, with public and private backing.
But he rejected criticism that the government was trying to
pick winners and losers with an old-fashioned industrial policy
more suited to the 1970s.
"This is an approach where, by concentrating government and
private investment, we can create new growth. It is not
government targetting of specific sectors."
Abe promised to promote the smooth shift of workers to
growth sectors from mature business areas without creating
unemployment. Japanese firms complain that the legal protection
provided full-time employees makes it hard to exit loss-making
businesses, and a government advisory panel on competitiveness
is debating possible steps to address the problem.
Abe also said the government would set a goal of reducing
the waiting list at day care centres to zero by 2017 to make it
easier for women to work and raise children - a target previous
governments have repeatedly floated but not met.
Abe decided last month that Tokyo would join talks on a
U.S.-led free trade deal, the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP),
overriding opposition from the politically powerful farm lobby.
The 11 current member countries already negotiating TPP were
on the verge of formally inviting Japan into the talks, possibly
ahead of a gathering of Asia Pacific trade ministers in
Indonesia this weekend.
