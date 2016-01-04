* Kuroda signals willingness to act if needed
* PM Abe also says govt will work with BOJ to end deflation
* BOJ price target looks distant due to oil slump
* Lingering speculation about whether BOJ will ease again
* Finmin Aso sees Japan exiting "deflationary slump"
By Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Jan 4 Japan's political and economic
leadership announced a New Year resolve on Monday to stoke
consumer prices, a campaign that could fuel expectations of yet
more monetary stimulus to meet the central bank's 2 percent
price target.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he was ready to
take bolder steps to accelerate inflation, joining in with Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe, who said on Monday the government would
work with the BOJ to eliminate the risk of a return to
deflation.
Finance Minister Taro Aso joined the premier and Kuroda in
the new year drive to press their economic agenda, stressing
that Japan was shaking off deflation three years after Abe swept
to power pledging to revive the economy with his "Abenomics"
stimulus policies.
"As I've always said, we are prepared to take even bolder
steps if we judge necessary," Kuroda said.
"We will do whatever it takes, and I want to strongly say we
will absolutely meet our 2 percent price target"
Their comments come as Japan faces a commodities sell-off
that may force the BOJ to yet again lower its consumer price
forecasts when it meets later this month, which would bolster
the argument that extra stimulus is needed to prevent the price
trend from worsening.
Since Kuroda launched quantitative easing in April 2013 the
BOJ has three times extended the timing by when it would achieve
its price target.
The BOJ now expects to meet its 2 percent inflation target
some time around the second half of fiscal 2016, but even this
time frame may not survive the BOJ's review of its long-term
forecasts at a meeting on Jan. 28-29.
Japan has been in grinding deflation since the late 1990s
after a property bubble burst earlier that decade. Massive pump
priming by the government and monetary stimulus by the central
bank have failed to reflate the economy or generate much growth
as Japan suffered two so-called "lost decades".
NO LONGER IN DEFLATION
Abe said whether inflation accelerates depends on major
capital expenditure and wage growth, maintaining his moral
suasion on companies to invest more to sustain a virtuous cycle
of consumption and growth.
"We are still half-way but we have created a situation that
is no longer seen as deflation," Abe told a news conference.
When later asked whether such statement may be taken as
hasty judgment on deflation, Abe said Japan has still not
completely conquered deflation and that the government and the
BOJ will work as one to defeat deflation.
Aso echoed Abe's view, saying "Japan is exiting the
deflationary slump."
"We'll ensure steps towards achieving a strong economy while
responding to downside economic risks as appropriate," Aso told
parliament as he presented Abe's supplementary budget plan to
add extra economic stimulus.
Japan's core consumer inflation was 0.1 percent in the year
to November, rising for the first time in three months,
underlining Japan's uphill struggle to foster price growth in
the face of tumbling oil prices.
A separate BOJ index that excludes oil and fresh food - but
includes processed food prices - showed consumer prices rose 1.2
percent in the year to November, an outcome some economists say
is still too far away from the BOJ's 2 percent price target to
warrant much optimism.
(Additional reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore and Eric Meijer)