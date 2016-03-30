(Adds direct quote, details on tourism)
* Abe's govt has relaxed visa requirements for Asian
countries
* Tourism boom is benefitting retailers
* Tourism is one of few bright spots in Abe's reform agenda
By Stanley White
TOKYO, March 30 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe set on Wednesday an ambitious target to double the number of
foreign visitors and the amount of money they spend in the
country by 2020 to breathe life into a flagging economy.
Since taking office in late 2012, Abe's administration has
relaxed visa requirements for several Asian countries, which has
notably led to an influx of Chinese visitors. An ensuing boom in
tourism has been one of the few bright spots of his structural
reform agenda.
Abe is looking to reap further benefits from inbound tourism
as Tokyo prepares to host the Olympics in 2020. Luring more
tourists could also help ease concerns about consistently weak
domestic consumption and Japan's declining population.
"Today we have decided a new vision for tourism," Abe said
after a meeting with government ministers.
"Tourism is an important part of our economic growth
strategy, of revitalising local economies and of our goal to
raise gross domestic product to 600 trillion yen."
Abe aims to attract 40 million visitors to Japan, which
would be about twice as much as the number of tourists who
entered Japan last year, a statement showed.
In 2015, tourists spent 3.5 trillion yen ($31.2 billion) in
Japan, and Abe wants to more than double that amount to 8
trillion yen by 2020 by relaxing visa requirements further and
improving flight access, the statement showed.
Abe will also try to promote more of the country's national
treasures and public parks to guests from overseas.
The government is also targeting 60 million visitors and 15
trillion yen in tourist spending by 2030, the statement showed.
The number of inbound tourists has been hitting record
levels since the government began relaxing visa requirements.
The benefit was initially seen at department stores in Tokyo,
where Chinese tourists bought electronics and clothes in bulk to
re-sell in their home country.
The boost to retail sales is now starting to spread to
regional economies as more tourists visit temples and shrines in
rural areas.
($1 = 112.2600 yen)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)