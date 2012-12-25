TOKYO Dec 25 Incoming Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe reiterated calls on Tuesday for the Bank of Japan to
conduct bold monetary easing to beat deflation by setting an
inflation target of 2 percent.
"With firm resolution we will work to beat deflation,
correct the strong yen and achieve economic growth," Abe said
during a meeting with officials from Japan's major business
lobby, Keidanren.
Abe added that he would leave specific policy steps to the
central bank after he is elected as prime minister in parliament
on Wednesday.
Japan cannot achieve fiscal reform without beating deflation
and achieving economic growth, he said.