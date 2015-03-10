TOKYO, March 10 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe said on Tuesday that falling oil prices are positive for the
country's economy as they boost corporate revenues and
households' disposable income.
"The Bank of Japan is implementing bold monetary easing to
achieve its 2 percent inflation target. It's up to the BOJ to
decide on specific monetary means to achieve this," Abe told a
news conference.
Slumping oil prices have nudged annual core consumer
inflation to 0.2 percent in January, pushing it further away
from the BOJ's 2 percent target and keeping alive market
expectations that it will ease policy again later this year.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)