TOKYO, June 27 Japan's government and the central bank will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss how to respond to market turbulence following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, a Ministry of Finance official said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Finance Minister Taro Aso and Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso will attend the meeting, to be held at 8:00 a.m. (2300 GMT), the official said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sandra Maler)