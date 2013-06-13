TOKYO, June 13 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda have met and are exchanging opinions ahead of a G8 meeting in Northern Ireland next week, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The meeting between Abe and Kuroda comes two days after the central bank held off on new policy steps arguing that bond markets had stabilised.

Japan's Nikkei share average dived back into bear market territory on Thursday, falling to levels seen before the central bank's sweeping monetary policy stimulus in early April, hurt by uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to scale back stimulus.