TOKYO, June 13 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe and BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda have met and are exchanging
opinions ahead of a G8 meeting in Northern Ireland next week, a
source with knowledge of the matter said.
The meeting between Abe and Kuroda comes two days after the
central bank held off on new policy steps arguing that bond
markets had stabilised.
Japan's Nikkei share average dived back into bear
market territory on Thursday, falling to levels seen before the
central bank's sweeping monetary policy stimulus in early April,
hurt by uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will
begin to scale back stimulus.