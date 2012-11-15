TOKYO Nov 15 The head of Japan's main
opposition party, Shinzo Abe, said on Thursday he wants to work
with the Bank of Japan to reverse the trend for yen strength as
it hurts the competitiveness of small firms.
He also said the government's plan to phase out nuclear
power by the 2030s is irresponsible, because Japanese firms
could move factories overseas due to worries that domestic
energy supply would not be stable.
Abe's Liberal Democratic Party leads in public opinion
polls, putting him in a pivotal position to become the next
premier after a general election to be held next
month.