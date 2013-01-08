BRIEF-Linde chairman says may have to dispose of more assets than expected
* Says may have to dispose of more assets than expected but that wouldn't derail the Praxair merger
TOKYO Jan 8 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday the government will compile a long-term growth strategy for the economy around the middle of this year.
Abe, speaking to reporters, also confirmed the government's plan to map out its economic stimulus package on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 2 New York's top prosecutor on Friday increased pressure on Exxon Mobil to turn over records of internal assessments of the risks global warming poses to its businesses, claiming to already have evidence of "potential materially false and misleading statements by Exxon," court filings show.