UPDATE 1-Dollar net longs fall to 9-month low; euro longs at 6-year high -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds table, comment, byline, details on the euro, dollar contracts) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 2 Net long positions on the U.S. dollar fell sharply in the latest week to their lowest since September, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $7.53 billion in the week ended May 30, from $8.25 billion the previous week. The dollar has been o