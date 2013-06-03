YOKOHAMA, June 3 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he is closely watching market movements but refrained from commenting on them.

Abe, speaking to reporters after the Tokyo International Conference on African Development(TICAD) held in the city of Yokohama, said he expected the financial markets to calm down gradually as the Bank of Japan is communicating with the markets.

The benchmark Nikkei share average tumbled to a nearly six-week low on Monday as sharp declines in U.S. stocks dampened already fragile sentiment in Japanese equities that have now fallen 15.5 percent from a 5-1/2 year peak hit last month.