TOKYO Aug 24 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday it was acceptable for the central bank to miss its self-imposed deadline of roughly two years for hitting its 2 percent inflation target, given sharp falls in oil prices.

"Oil price falls are positive for Japan's economy. We accept the Bank of Japan's explanation that hitting its price target (within two years) has effectively become difficult," Abe told parliament. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)