TOKYO, June 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe on Wednesday urged the central bank to provide ample funds
to the market to ensure liquidity and the market's intermediary
functioning.
He also said he wanted Finance Minister Taro Aso to pay
utmost attention to currency and financial market moves. The
government was ready to take all available policy steps to
support Japan's economy and small firms in the wake of Britain's
shock vote to leave the European Union, Abe added.
He made the comments at the start of a meeting between the
government and the Bank of Japan to discuss market developments
in the wake of the Brexit vote.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)