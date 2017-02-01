TOKYO Feb 1 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy was not aimed at devaluing the yen.

"We entrust the Bank of Japan to take appropriate monetary policy steps to achieve 2 percent inflation," Abe told parliament. "Criticism that (the BOJ's policy) is trying to devalue the yen is wrong," he added. (Reporting by Stanley White and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)