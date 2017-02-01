Greece dismisses report Greece may not repay its debt
ATHENS, May 30 Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos on Tuesday dismissed reports in Germany's Bild newspaper that the country could default on July debt repayments.
TOKYO Feb 1 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy was not aimed at devaluing the yen.
"We entrust the Bank of Japan to take appropriate monetary policy steps to achieve 2 percent inflation," Abe told parliament. "Criticism that (the BOJ's policy) is trying to devalue the yen is wrong," he added. (Reporting by Stanley White and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
ATHENS, May 30 Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos on Tuesday dismissed reports in Germany's Bild newspaper that the country could default on July debt repayments.
LONDON, May 30 German government bond yields fell to their lowest level in more than a month on Tuesday ahead of inflation data from the bloc's biggest economy expected to underscore the challenges the European Central Bank faces in normalising monetary policy.