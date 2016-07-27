(Adds details)

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, July 27 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning a stimulus package with a headline figure of $255 billion to reflate the flagging economy, Fuji TV said, though it is uncertain how much of it will consist of government spending.

Abe will announce details of the package, including the total size of around 27 trillion yen ($255 billion) on Wednesday afternoon, the TV station reported, citing government officials.

Thirteen trillion yen will be spent by national and local governments as well as cheap loan programmes offered to private-sector projects by semi-government financial institutions, Fuji TV said.

Abe has ordered his government to craft a stimulus plan to revive an economy dogged by sluggish consumption and investment, despite three years of his "Abenomics" mix of hyper-easy monetary policy, spending and promised reforms.

Government sources have told Reuters the package will have a headline figure of at least 20 trillion yen. But only about 3 trillion yen would come from direct spending by national and local governments, they said, with the rest comprised of loan programmes and state subsidies to inflate the total size.

($1 = 105.8400 yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Eric Meijer)