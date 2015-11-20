TOKYO Nov 20 An increasing number of Japanese
retail investors are predicting flat growth or recession for the
economy over the next 12 months, a survey showed on Friday.
The survey by Goldman Sachs Asset Management provided the
latest evidence that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's unprecedented
stimulus to revive the economy is failing to win investors'
confidence.
Data released on Monday showed the world's third largest
economy slid into recession for the second time in a year, as
companies cut back on investment due to caution over the global
and domestic outlook.
According to the survey, 36.5 percent of the respondents
also believed that the economy will slip back into deflation, up
from 27 percent in a similar poll conducted last year.
Such pessimism would be a blow to Abe and Bank of Japan
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who has vowed to reflate the economy
by lifting inflation expectations to encourage consumers to
spend more.
So-called "Abenomics" policies - which relies heavily on
massive fiscal and monetary stimulus - have helped to boost
Japan's Topix stock index to eight-year highs and weaken
the yen to 13-year lows.
But the impact on the real economy has been limited.
The economy contracted in the July-September quarter, with
capital spending falling 1.3 percent as companies held back on
investing.
The BOJ's quarterly tankan survey of business in September
showed companies expected capital spending to rise 6.4 percent
in the fiscal year to March, but analysts said any sharp
recovery in the coming quarter was unlikely.
"A lack of growth expectations for the domestic market is
the major drag on capex, due in part to declining population,"
said Kiichi Murashima, economist at Citigroup Global Markets
Japan.
"External factors will probably cause capex to undershoot
plans more than in an average year, so I think capex will hardly
contribute to growth in the coming quarters."
Just under half of the about 1,000 wealthy individual
investors polled in the Goldman survey expected Japan's economy
to post growth over the next 12 months, down from 62 percent in
previous survey.
"Abenomics has failed," Steen Jacobsen, chief investment
officer at Copenhagen-based Saxo Bank, told Reuters in an
interview in Tokyo earlier this week.
Jacobsen said while a weak yen has benefited exporters, the
higher cost of imports has hurt the average consumer.
"The young generation has less money at its disposal. They
have been priced out of having an apartment, having a car, and
have less ability to go overseas."
(Reporting by Tomo Uetake, Lisa Twaronite and Tetsushi
Kajimoto; Writing by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kazunori Takada)