METALS-London copper slips on mounting geopolitical concerns
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
TOKYO, Sept 13 Japan can beat deflation and meet the central bank's 2 percent inflation target even if it were to raise the sales tax next year, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda was quoted as saying on Friday.
Kuroda also told the government's key economic panel that the Japanese economy is on track to achieve the BOJ's price goal, Economics Minister Akira Amari told a news conference.
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.