TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday that it was natural for financial markets to be going through an adjustment phase as their movements have been rapid.

He said that markets were showing "complicated movements" after weak U.S. manufacturing data curbed speculation the Federal Reserve would scale back its stimulus programme anytime soon.

"I expect they will consolidate amid various uncertain factors and they are expected to move based on the real economy," Amari told a news conference.

The dollar was trading below 100 yen, having fallen as low as 98.86 yen on Monday, its lowest since early May.

