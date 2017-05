Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari, who retained his post after a cabinet shuffle, arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday there is no change to the government's goal of achieving a primary budget surplus in fiscal 2020.

Amari, speaking to reporters, spoke in response to questions about whether the government's plan to exempt food items from a sales tax increase would hurt fiscal discipline.

Amari also said if oil prices continue to fall this could affect the Bank of Japan's inflation target.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)