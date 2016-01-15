Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari, who retained his post after a cabinet shuffle, arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Friday recent stock volatility has been caused by external factors, and he hopes markets, mainly in China, will stabilise in the wake of Wall Street's rise.

Speaking at a news conference, Amari noted that oil price declines had contributed many positives to Japan's economy.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Eric Meijer)