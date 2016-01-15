March industrial output up 2.7 percent
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
TOKYO Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Friday recent stock volatility has been caused by external factors, and he hopes markets, mainly in China, will stabilise in the wake of Wall Street's rise.
Speaking at a news conference, Amari noted that oil price declines had contributed many positives to Japan's economy.
(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Eric Meijer)
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
MUMBAI India's annual consumer price inflation eased to a lower-than-expected 2.99 percent in April, helped by smaller rises in food prices, government data showed on Friday.