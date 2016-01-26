Akira Amari, Japan's Minister for Economic Revitalization and Minister for Economic and Fiscal Policy, addresses the session 'Japan's Future Economy' during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

TOKYO Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday that the Bank of Japan does not signal in advance whether it will ease monetary policy, when asked about the chance of additional easing this week.

Amari, speaking to reporters, declined to comment on the BOJ's meeting ending Jan. 29.

Amari said that European Central Bank President Mario Draghi took a bold step this month when he sent a signal that he is prepared to ease policy further and that he didn't think the BOJ would take such a bold step.

