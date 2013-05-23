BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom CEO says U.S. situation completely different from few years ago
May 31 Deutsche Telekom Ceo Says Financial Stake In Bt
TOKYO May 23 Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said there was no need to be upset about Thursday's sharp falls in Tokyo stock prices, which were due to selling by market players who had been looking for a timing to take profits.
"It's natural for the yen to rise in reaction to sharp falls in stock prices," Amari told reporters, referring to the rally by the yen that took place on the back of sliding shares.
The Nikkei share average plunged 7.3 percent on Thursday, after weak Chinese factory data rattled investors, prompting them to take profits from a recent rally buoyed by massive Bank of Japan stimulus measures.
May 31 Deutsche Telekom Ceo Says Financial Stake In Bt
WASHINGTON, May 30 Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Tuesday he would sign deals for U.S. goods and services worth $15 billion to $17 billion during his visit to Washington, D.C., mainly for high technology products and for services.