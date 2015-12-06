TOKYO Dec 6 Japanese Economy Minister Akira
Amari said on Sunday he thinks the nation's revised gross
domestic data for July-September will likely show a level of
around zero from preliminary contraction.
"I think revised (GDP) data will probably be zero and the
economy will grow positive thereafter," Amari told a talk show
on public broadcaster NHK.
"Japan is on a steady recovering trend."
The nation's third-quarter economic growth data, which will
be announced on Tuesday, is expected to be revised up to an
annualised 0.1 percent from the initial estimate of a 0.8
percent contraction, a Reuters poll found.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)