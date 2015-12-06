(add more information)
TOKYO Dec 6 Economy Minister Akira Amari said
on Sunday he expects Japan's revised gross domestic data to show
zero growth in the July-September quarter, on annualised basis,
which would be an improvement on the contraction shown by the
preliminary data.
"I think revised (GDP) data will probably be zero and the
economy will grow positive thereafter," Amari told a talk show
on public broadcaster NHK.
"Japan is on a steady recovering trend."
A Reuters poll analysts expect Japan's third-quarter
economic growth data, which will be announced on Tuesday, to
show an annualised 0.1 percent growth after being revised up
from the initial estimate of a 0.8 percent contraction.
Amari also said he wants to reduce the fixed-asset tax for
companies actively increasing capital spending.
"Whether firms are making losses or not, they have to pay
fixed-asset tax. We are challenging and trying to lower the tax
for companies that invest in new equipments, which we have never
done before," he said.
Such step could help loss-making small and medium-sized
companies, and the measure may be included in an annual tax code
due to be decided later this week.
The government is likely to cut the effective corporate tax
rate to below 30 percent in fiscal 2016 from April, a year
earlier than planned.
But the corporate tax cut won't help loss-making small and
medium-sized firms which are exempted from paying the corporate
tax, Amari explained.
Firms' capital spending has been slow to recover and the
government wants companies to increase business spending to spur
the economy.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)