TOKYO, July 30 Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday he has not received any instructions from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to set up a panel of experts that examines the potential impact of sales tax hikes.

Prime Minister Abe ordered a study of the economic impact of various alternatives for implementing a planned sales tax increase, including a plan for more gradual 1 percent annual rises, government sources familiar with the situation said over the weekend.