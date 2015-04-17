* U.S.'s Froman and Japan's Amari to hold trade talks from
Sunday
* Bilateral trade deal key to broad Pacific trade pact
* Progress toward granting Obama 'fast track' trade
authority
(Adds comment from USTR)
By Ami Miyazaki
TOKYO, April 17 Japan and the United States will
hold cabinet-level trade talks from this weekend, but are
unlikely to seal a final deal, seen as crucial for a broader
trans-Pacific free trade pact, by a summit this month, Japanese
Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Friday.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman will discuss farm
and car trade when he meets Amari in Tokyo on Sunday and Monday,
Amari told reporters.
A U.S.-Japan deal is considered vital to the success of a
long-delayed Trans-Pacific Partnership pact, as these two
economies, the world's biggest and third-biggest, account for
about 80 percent of the economic output of the 12-member TPP.
Amari said he did not expect to finalise the deal in his
talks with Froman, but that it would be good if they could make
enough progress to be welcomed by President Barack Obama and
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when they meet in Washington on April
28.
"Leaving aside whether Japan is fully satisfied, as a result
of vigorous discussions, we recognise that we have made a
certain amount of progress," Amari told reporters after three
days of working-level talks. "We've decided we must shift to
cabinet-level discussions and make efforts to further narrow our
differences."
Tokyo has said a bilateral deal would require the U.S.
Congress to give Obama "fast track" authority to negotiate TPP,
a pact that is central to his strategic shift toward Asia.
On Thursday, senior U.S. lawmakers agreed on the wording of
a bill that would give them the opportunity to approve or reject
but not to alter a TPP agreement. Still, passage of the trade
promotion authority (TPA) bill remains far from assured.
A USTR spokesman said the trip was an important and timely
opportunity to make progress in bilateral negotiations.
"The productive meetings our teams had this week and the
introduction of a TPA bill have added important momentum in the
negotiations, but difficult work remains," he said.
The bilateral trade talks have been stymied by Japan's
efforts to protect politically powerful agriculture sectors such
as beef, and disputes over both countries' auto markets.
Amari said differences remained on some of the agricultural
areas Japan wants to protect - rice, beef and pork, dairy, wheat
and sugarcane - and some areas of the U.S. car and parts market.
"We will do our utmost so that a parliament resolution (to
protect the five agricultural products) can be seen to be kept,"
Agriculture Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said.
Washington and Tokyo also see strategic value to a broad TPP
deal as forming a counterweight to rising China, which has not
joined the group.
Asked about the TPP, Hong Lei, a spokesman for China's
Foreign Ministry, said there was momentum in trade
liberalization in the Asia-Pacific, and that China supported
open regionalism.
(Additional reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Stanley White in
TOKYO, Michael Martina in BEIJING; Writing by William Mallard
and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Nick Macfie, Kevin Liffey and
Chizu Nomiyama)