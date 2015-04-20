TOKYO, April 21 Japan and the United States made
enough progress in trade talks in recent days to give momentum
to a Pacific-wide free-trade pact, Japan's Economy Minister
Akira Amari said early Tuesday.
The talks in recent days "significantly narrowed the
distance between the two sides" and are now in the final stage,
Amari told reporters after two days of talks with U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman.
This represents enough progress to be welcomed by Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe and President Barack Obama when the leaders
meet on April 28, he said.
Still, both ministers instructed their working-level
officials to work further on remaining differences over the key
areas of rice and autos, and cabinet-level negotiations could be
held again if necessary, Amari said.
A bilateral deal is vital to the success of a 12-nation
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact.
(Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Kevin Liffey)