UPDATE 1-Strong construction data leaves sterling unchanged
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates with PMI release, adds comments)
TOKYO Feb 15 Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday he disagreed with the view, held by some opposition parties, that choosing a former finance ministry official as next Bank of Japan governor will hurt the central bank's independence.
Amari's remark, made at a regular news conference, suggests the government will not rule out former financial bureaucrats like Toshiro Muto in choosing a successor to Masaaki Shirakawa, who leaves with his two deputies on March 19.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates with PMI release, adds comments)
LONDON, June 2 Emerging stocks sailed higher on Friday though currencies came under pressure from tumbling oil and commodity prices and a steady dollar as investors awaited key U.S. jobs data to glean hints about the trajectory of Federal Reserve interest rates.