TOKYO Feb 15 Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday he disagreed with the view, held by some opposition parties, that choosing a former finance ministry official as next Bank of Japan governor will hurt the central bank's independence.

Amari's remark, made at a regular news conference, suggests the government will not rule out former financial bureaucrats like Toshiro Muto in choosing a successor to Masaaki Shirakawa, who leaves with his two deputies on March 19.