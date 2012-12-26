TOKYO Dec 27 Japan's new Economics Minister
Akira Amari said on Thursday the yen was heading toward
appropriate levels with its recent weakening, and that it was
important to maintain the downward trend.
"As for the yen's firmness, at (around) 85 yen (per dollar)
today, it is heading for appropriate levels. It is important to
maintain this trend," said Amari, who is in charge of reviving
the economy.
The yen slipped to its lowest in more than two years against
the dollar on Wednesday and has retreated steadily in recent
weeks, as Shinzo Abe and his Liberal Democratic Party won a
landslide election victory while pressuring the Bank of Japan
for monetary easing to counter protracted deflation.
Abe's new government was sworn in on Wednesday.
Amari added that he would consider attending Bank of Japan
policy meetings if necessary, saying that he respected the
bank's independence but that it was important for the BOJ and
the government to hold shared intentions.