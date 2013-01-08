BRIEF-Linde chairman says may have to dispose of more assets than expected
* Says may have to dispose of more assets than expected but that wouldn't derail the Praxair merger
TOKYO Jan 8 Achieving price stability is likely to be the focus of a policy accord between the government and the Bank of Japan, Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday.
Amari made the remark in response to a question about whether the government would also make the BOJ responsible for job creation, which is similar to the U.S. Federal Reserve's mandate.
NEW YORK, June 2 New York's top prosecutor on Friday increased pressure on Exxon Mobil to turn over records of internal assessments of the risks global warming poses to its businesses, claiming to already have evidence of "potential materially false and misleading statements by Exxon," court filings show.