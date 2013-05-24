PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO May 24 Japan's "Abenomics" economic policies are proceeding smoothly with the government determined to map out its growth strategy by midyear, Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday.
"The government is steadily making progress with steps to revive Japan's economy. I don't see any problems there and things are going smoothly," Amari told a news conference after a cabinet meeting. He declined to say whether Thursday's sharp fall in share prices was a temporary move.
Amari also said Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda was communicating well with markets to soothe volatility.
March 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, March 30 China's State Power Investment Corp said Westinghouse Electric Co's bankruptcy filing would not have a "substantial impact" on the country's nuclear plans.
NEW YORK, March 30 Latin American governments and companies could soon step up bond sales, seizing on an increased appetite for deals as a regional economic recovery gains steam and concerns about aggressive U.S. policy changes ease, bankers and investors said this week.