TOKYO Aug 27 Japanese Economics Minister Akira
Amari said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has given
no instructions to mull a cut in the country's corporate tax.
Amari made the remark at a news conference after a regular
cabinet meeting.
Government officials have said cutting Japan's corporate tax
may be among options Abe's administration may consider to ease
the pain from an expected hike in the sales tax starting next
year.
The Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday that Abe,
currently on tour of the Middle East, said he wanted discussions
to be made based on the need to beat deflation and revive the
economy.