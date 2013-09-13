World Bank targets Singapore retail investors
* Sustainability bonds likely to prove tough sell for yield-hungry Singapore investors
TOKYO, Sept 13 Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday that a cut in the corporate tax rate is among a list of options the government will consider in its economic stimulus package.
"There are various menus we will consider, including fiscal stimulus, tax breaks and corporate tax cuts," Amari said.
"We have different views than the Finance Ministry on what the limits (on spending) are from the perspective of ensuring fiscal discipline. But we would like to come up with the best set of measures," he told a news conference.
Amari and the Finance Ministry will come up with the stimulus package by the end of this month, giving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe factors to consider whether to proceed with a planned sales tax hike next year.
* Sustainability bonds likely to prove tough sell for yield-hungry Singapore investors
April 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0157 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0157 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.460 111.05 -0.37 Sing dlr 1.407 1.4043 -0.19 Taiwan dlr 30.660 30.601 -0.19 Korean won 1140.700 1134.5