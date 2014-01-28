BRIEF-Parkland reports $500 mln senior note offering
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Jan 28 There are concerns that Japan's trade deficit could widen further as currency moves are likely to push up the cost of energy imports, Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday.
Amari, speaking to reporters, also said rising energy imports was the biggest reason for Japan's trade deficit as the country imports more fossil fuels to make up for the closure of its nuclear power plants.
Data on Monday showed Japan's trade deficit widening sharply to a record in 2013 as import costs outpaced export receipts due to a weaker yen and higher fuel bills.
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.