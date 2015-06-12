Mexico cenbank sells $200 mln in auction to renew forex hedges
MEXICO CITY, May 5 Mexico's central bank on Friday said it sold all of $200 million on offer in an auction of forex hedges that expire in 62 days.
TOKYO, June 12 The U.S. House of Representatives' passage of a bill giving President Barack Obama "fast-track" trade negotiating authority will be a welcome move for Japan, which sees it as essential for signing a Pacific Rim trade pact, Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday.
"Time is running short but we think we can still meet our schedule" for agreeing on the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, Amari said in a news conference.
Obama's quest for "fast-track" negotiating authority on a TPP deal passed its initial tests in the House of Representatives on Thursday ahead of a final vote on Friday on contentious trade measures. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
OTTAWA, May 5 Canadian jobs growth disappointed in April as the economy created fewer jobs than expected, while the unemployment rate fell to its lowest since the global financial crisis amid a drop in the number of young people looking for work.