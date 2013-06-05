TOKYO, June 5 Japan will seek experts' views on
whether public pensions and other public funds should seek
higher returns by raising their investment in equities, and will
aim to reach a conclusion by autumn, a draft government growth
strategy showed on Wednesday.
The move is the first time the administration led by Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe has looked to mobilise Japan's massive pool
of public savings to support a growth agenda that aims to spur
more consumer spending and corporate investment by pushing the
economy toward 2 percent inflation.
Japanese public funds like other Japanese institutional
investors, have relied heavily on investment in Japanese
government bonds in recent years.
Earlier in the day, Abe pledged to boost income by 3 percent
annually and set up special economic zones to attract foreign
businesses in the latest tranche of measures aimed at boosting
growth in the world's third-biggest economy.