TOKYO, June 5 Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will
pledge to boost incomes by 3 percent annually and allow tax cuts
and reduce red tape in special economic zones when he unveils
the latest tranche in his growth strategy on Wednesday, Japanese
media said.
An income boost is vital to the success of Abe's policies
aimed at ending years of entrenched deflation and decades of
economic stagnation.
The Bank of Japan's sweeping monetary expansion campaign
announced in April targets achieving 2 percent inflation in less
than 2 years, and analysts say wages will have to move higher to
revitalize the world's third-largest economy and put consumer
prices on a sustainable upward track.
The popular prime minister, who took office last December
after his party's big election win, may also call for the
nation's public funds to boost their investment in equities and
overseas assets to seek higher returns, sources have said.
Financial market players are keen to see details of Abe's
growth strategy, the "Third Arrow" in his "Abenomics"
prescription aimed at ending nearly two decades of deflation and
spurring sustainable growth. The first two "arrows" are
hyper-easy monetary policy and big government spending.
The Nikkei business daily said Abe, who is set to deliver a
speech on the growth strategy later on Wednesday, would target
annual gains of 3 percent or more in gross national income per
capital, increasing incomes by more than 1.5 million yen
($15,000) over 10 years from 3.84 million yen in the year ended
March 2013.
Annual income growth of 2 percent would be needed to ensure
that consumers' purchasing power is not eroded when Japan hits
its 2 percent inflation target.
Investors have not given up hope that Abe's policies will
end the country's prolonged economic stagnation, but a note of
caution has crept in since Tokyo share prices began to slide on
May 23 after months of heady gains. The stock price falls are
also a worry to Abe's government ahead of a July 21 upper house
election his party needs to win to cement his grip on power.
The benchmark Nikkei stock average, had soared to a
5-1/2-year peak after rising 53 percent since the end of 2012,
but then lost 15 percent as of the close on Tuesday.
The yen traded around 100 yen against the dollar on
Wednesday, after having fallen to 4-1/2-year low of 103.74 yen
late last month.
DEREGULATION
Special economic zones in Tokyo and other big cities will be
allowed to introduce corporate tax cuts and ease regulations to
attract foreign and other businesses, the media reports said.
The government is also expected to allow the sale over the
Internet of most over-the-counter drugs as a model case of
deregulation.
Abe has said deregulation is the top priority for boosting
growth but the package of steps - to be approved by the cabinet
on June 14 along with macro-economic guidelines - is unlikely to
include bold reforms in areas such as labour mobility and
nationwide corporate taxes.
Japan has already vowed to increase domestic private
investment over the next three years and target private-sector
investment of 70 trillion yen annually, the level before the
2008 financial crisis and up about 10 percent from current
levels.
The government also aims to triple infrastructure exports to
30 trillion yen, double farm exports by 2020 and has set a goal
of having 70 percent of exports covered by free trade deals by
2018, compared with around 19 percent now, by pushing
participation in the U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Economic Partnership
(TPP) and other trade deals.
Japan's economy expanded in the first quarter at the fastest
pace in a year, outstripping growth in the United States, as Abe
pursued his fiscal spending and aggressive monetary stimulus.