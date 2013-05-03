By Tetsushi Kajimoto
| GREATER NOIDA, India
reserves to invest in bonds issued by major economies in
Southeast Asia, Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso said on
Friday, part of a strategy aimed at strengthening regional bond
markets.
Finance ministry officials said the country had purchased a
small, unspecified amount of the dollar-denominated Pan Asia
Bond Index Fund, investing in local currency bonds issued by
Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.
Aso was speaking after the first joint meeting of finance
ministers and central bank governors from both sides as Japan
seeks to take advantage of emerging Asian growth to revitalise
its own economy.
"I hope Japan and ASEAN countries will build a win-win
relationship to achieve economic growth and that it will
contribute to growth and development of Asia as a whole," Aso
told a news conference after the meeting.
Japan hopes its purchases of the index fund will catalyse
private investment in Asian bond markets, which are far less
liquid than those in the developed world. Tokyo may consider
future purchases depending on circumstance, the officials said.
To stave off a recurrence of financial crises in the region,
Japan and the major ASEAN economies will consider enhancing
bilateral swap arrangements to provide extra liquidity should
their currencies come under attack.
Japan has already concluded swap arrangements with Indonesia
and the Philippines, and it is considering reentering agreements
with Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore which expired in recent
years.
Tokyo hopes the bilateral arrangements would supplement a
multilateral emergency currency protection fund which sets rigid
conditions tied to bailout demands from the International
Monetary Fund.
To help Japanese firms raise funds in local currency, Japan
and ASEAN will consider a scheme in which Japanese banks would
receive funds from central banks by offering Japanese government
bonds as collateral through the Bank of Japan.
Such a cross-border collateral scheme was put in place
between Japan and Thailand in the wake of Thai floods in 2011.
The agreement comes as the regional cooperation mood has
soured, with a meeting of finance chiefs from China, Japan and
South Korea called off amid renewed tension over Japanese
ministers' visits to a shrine for war dead.
Finance chiefs from China and South Korea also skipped a
meeting of the ASEAN +3 grouping.
To further strengthen financial ties with ASEAN, Japan and
the bloc's five major economies will launch a joint working
group comprising senior officials to discuss a wide range of
issues including financial cooperation and development.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
and Toby Chopra)