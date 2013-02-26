Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and Finance Minister Taro Aso talk during an upper house budget committee session at the parliament in Tokyo February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that Japan would work to maintain the top position at the Asian Development Bank after incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda takes on the post of central bank governor.

Japan's prime minister is likely to nominate ADB President Kuroda as the next central bank governor to step up the fight against deflation.

Asked about a successor to Kuroda, Aso said: "Japan will have to carry out election activity in order to secure the position to succeed ADB President Kuroda."

Aso also told reporters after a cabinet meeting that Takehiko Nakao, Japan's top currency diplomat, would be a candidate as next ADB chief, among others.

