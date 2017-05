Japan's Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso makes remarks during a news conference, in Washington, April 17, 2015. Aso is in Washington to attend the IMF and World Bank's 2015 Annual Spring Meetings. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he would discuss macroeconomic policy, including fiscal policy, and Asian infrastructure in a bilateral meeting with China at the weekend.

Aso also said the talks, to be held in Beijing, would touch on bilateral and multilateral cooperation in Asia. He was speaking to reporters after a regular cabinet meeting.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)