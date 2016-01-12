Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso attends a news conference at the Finance Ministry in Tokyo December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that Japanese company fundamentals were not in bad shape, even as risk aversion accelerated in global financial markets.

Aso told reporters that people should stay calm about recent market movements.

The dollar traded around 117.60 yen JPY=EBS, not far from its lowest since late August last year, while the benchmark Nikkei share average .N225 hovered around its 3-month low on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa, Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Richard Pullin)