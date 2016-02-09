Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks during the lower house session of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Tuesday warned against a recent rise in the yen and said he would continue to closely monitor the currency market.

"It's clear that recent moves have been rough. I'll keep a close watch on movements in the foreign exchange market," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting when asked about the yen's gain overnight.

The dollar fell to a 15-month low against the yen JPY= on Monday as a renewed slide in oil prices and doubts about the effectiveness of the Bank of Japan's negative interest-rate policy drove investors back into the safe-haven currency. It was trading around 115.48 yen on Tuesday morning.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)