Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that the central bank's negative interest rate policy was already having positive effects after its adoption in late January.
"It has brought down the yield curb and housing loan interest rates, so it is having positive effects," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
Aso also said he was currently not considering compiling additional fiscal spending to prop up the economy given that the budget for next fiscal year had not yet cleared parliament.
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.