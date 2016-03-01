TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that the central bank's negative interest rate policy was already having positive effects after its adoption in late January.

"It has brought down the yield curb and housing loan interest rates, so it is having positive effects," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Aso also said he was currently not considering compiling additional fiscal spending to prop up the economy given that the budget for next fiscal year had not yet cleared parliament.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)